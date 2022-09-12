Cricket

“We have got a little bit of time”: Andrew McDonald opens up on David Warner’s opening partner after Aaron Finch’s ODI retirement

Australian head coach has talked about naming the new ODI captain and opening partner of David Warner after Aaron Finch's ODI retirement.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Aaron Rodgers throwing passes to ayahuasca hallucinations": NFL Twitter destroys Packers QB after disappointing loss against Vikings
Next Article
"I would have bowled out Haris Rauf": Rashid Latif questions Babar Azam's captaincy after Pakistan's loss in Asia Cup 2022 final
Cricket Latest News
Rashid Latif has questioned the captaincy tactics of Babar Azam after Pakistan's loss against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022 final.
“I would have bowled out Haris Rauf”: Rashid Latif questions Babar Azam’s captaincy after Pakistan’s loss in Asia Cup 2022 final

Rashid Latif has questioned the captaincy tactics of Babar Azam after Pakistan’s loss against Sri…