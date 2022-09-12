“We have got a little bit of time”: Andrew McDonald opens up on David Warner’s opening partner after Aaron Finch’s ODI retirement

Australian head coach has talked about naming the new ODI captain and opening partner of David Warner after Aaron Finch’s ODI retirement.

Australia recently clinched the 3-match ODI series against New Zealand, where the bowlers of the side dominated the Kiwis. Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner, Cameron Green, etc proved their mettle with the bat as well.

Australia will now go into the T20 mode as the T20 World Cup is approaching, but the performance in the ODI format will definitely excite them as the 50-over World Cup is not so far away as well. The depth of the team is looking great, but they are yet to announce their ODI captain and the replacement of Aaron Finch in the team.

Andrew McDonald opens up on David Warner’s opening partner

After Aaron Finch’s ODI retirement, there have been a lot of talks regarding the new opening partner for David Warner and the new ODI captain of Australia. Australian head coach Andrew McDonald said that they have got some time to decide upon the fact as the Australian team won’t play an ODI game before the T20 World Cup, and Finch will be a part of that squad.

“It’s probably the end of the (T20) World Cup really isn’t it?” Andrew McDonald said.

“We have got a little bit of time to consider what those options look like.”

“We’ve got the (T20) World Cup in front of us so that’s more pressing at this stage than filling the captaincy void.”

Aaron Finch finishes with the second-best 50-100 conversion rate in ODIs for Australia behind David Warner. Further proof that when he was good, he was great in 50-over cricket & that probably would be his legacy #AaronFinch #AusvNZ — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) September 9, 2022

Andrew McDonald has expressed his delight on the squad depth of Australia ahead of the World Cup next year in India. The players like Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, etc have done their job well in limited opportunities. He said that the adaptability of the players in different conditions has been a pleasing factor.

“We have played some players in different roles,” McDonald added.

“We have challenged ourselves with the structure of our team as well playing eight batters and trying to get more overs out of our all-rounders. The pleasing factor is the adaptability of our players to work through different conditions.”