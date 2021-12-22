“We haven’t played anywhere near our best cricket”: Daniel Christian believes that Sydney Sixers best cricket is yet to come in BBL 2021-22

BBL 2021-22: Sydney Sixers all-rounder Daniel Christian has revealed that they are yet to play their best cricket despite a brilliant start.

The Sydney Sixers are aiming for their third straight BBL title, and they are looking in great form this season. They have won three of their four games in the tournament so far, where they defeated the Adelaide Strikers in the last game. Josh Phillipe is the highest run-scorer of the tournament, whereas Moises Henriques is the 2nd highest.

In terms of bowling, everyone has contributed to the team. Daniel Christian, however, has said that the best is yet to come from the Sixers’ side. Christian bowled a terrific spell of 3-8 against Adelaide Strikers at the SCG.

“It probably isn’t too far off the way we played last year as well,” Christian said.

“We haven’t played anywhere near our best cricket for these first four or five games. But we’re getting over the line.”

“And it’s someone different every game who is doing something to get us over the line.”

“It’s got that feeling about it, similar to last year, where we’re not playing our best but we’re still winning.”

Ashes 2021-22: Daniel Christian talks about the challenges of the Sydney Sixers

Sydney Sixers certainly have some challenges ahead of them. Tom Curran is ruled out due to an injury, whereas Chris Jordan has also played his last game. Steve O’Keefe is also injured, and that makes the bowling line-up of the side a little fragile.

Sean Abbott is now the highest ever BBL wicket-taker, whereas he finished the game for Sydney in the last game. Hayden Kerr is also a promising asset, and he has been good for the side too. Daniel Chrisitan insists that the guys will come forward and take the responsibility for them.

Great night out in Sydney for @danchristian54!

This veteran’s still got plenty left in the tank 💪#BBL11 pic.twitter.com/Bwu2OMhcGp — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 21, 2021

“We’ve got guys coming in, all the way down the order, who either have the experience – or they have the talent but haven’t had that opportunity yet,” Christian said.

“Kerry’s been fantastic for us this year. Been great with the ball.”

“That’s his first chance with the bat and he’s come out and hit a six to win the game.”

“There’s just a real confidence among the group and a confidence in the guy we’re standing next to out on the field.”

The Sixers will now play their arch-rival Sydney Thunder in the Sydney Derby at the Boxing Day.