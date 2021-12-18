“We need a guy in the top four to be getting 60, 70, 80”: Sam Heazlett urges the batters to step up for Brisbane Heat after a sluggish BBL 2021-22 start

BBL 2021-22: Brisbane Heat have won one of their three games in BBL11, and Sam Heazlett has urged the batters to step up in the tournament.

Brisbane Heat lost their first two games of BBL11, whereas they registered a narrow in the last game. They managed to chase a small total against the Melbourne Renegades. The bowling of the side has been brilliant in the tournament, but the batters have struggled. Sam Heazlett has been the best batter of the side with 120 runs in three games so far. The players like Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, and Ben Duckett failed to make an impact so far.

The Heat will face Sydney Thunder on 19 December 2021 in their first home game at the Gabba. Ahead of the game, Sam Heazlett has agreed that the batters need to step up in the next games.

“The bowlers have a done a really good job all three games,” the 26-year-old said.

“Batting wise we still probably haven’t put a polished performance in.”

“We need a guy in the top four to be getting 60, 70, 80 plus so we’ve got somewhere to launch from in the back end, and we haven’t had that yet.”

“We need someone to be there for a large portion of the innings and be there at the (Power) Surge to score quick runs and keep that momentum through to the death.”

The Heat have their first win of the season! They beat the Renegades by five wickets. Sam Heazlett brings it home with an unbeaten 44 off 29.#BBL11 pic.twitter.com/Df8Bpki59T — bet365 AUS (@bet365_aus) December 13, 2021

BBL 2021-22: Sam Heazlett ready to bat anywhere for Brisbane Heat

Sam Heazlett has naturally been a top-order player in BBL, but his role has been changed. He batted well last season at the number four, he has been doing the same role again. Heazlett agreed that he is now ready to bat anywhere in the order.

“I don’t really mind too much, but I finished the year last season batting at four and scored some runs there in the second last game and I felt comfortable there,” Heazlett said.

“I’m enjoying that role of having to come in and be adaptable.”

“It’s been good to score a few runs and I’ve had a few things go my way. Hopefully I can continue on with that momentum now.”

Brisbane Heat will be bolstered by the return of Mark Steketee in the game against Sydney Thunder.