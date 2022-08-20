“We try to give them a clear understanding”: Rohit Sharma highlights the importance of giving clarity of roles to players ahead of Asia Cup 2022

Indian captain Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian team in the Asia Cup 2022 and the team won the last Asia Cup under his captaincy only.

Team India is currently playing a 3-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, but the main focus of the side is on the Asia Cup starting next week in UAE. The majority of the main players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, etc have been rested for the Zimbabwe series.

India have won the Asia Cup a record number of times, and they have never lost the tournament when it has been organized in UAE. So the team will definitely go as the favourites to win the tournament.

Rohit Sharma highlights the importance of role clarity

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, Indian captain Rohit Sharma have an interview with Star Sports, where he talked about various aspects of team building. Team India won the Asia Cup 2018 under the captaincy of Rohit, and he would want to make it two in two this time around.

This Indian setup has been applauded for giving the players clarity about their roles which has helped them in unlocking their potential as players. Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Arshdeep Singh, etc, have already lauded the efforts of the leadership unit in giving them the role clarity.

Rohit said that they try to give the players a clear understanding of the situation. He insists that he tries to know the weak and strong points of the individuals so that he can give his input to them about their position. Rohit said that an individual can blossom if he know about his role.

“When you know certain players are going through tough times, we try to give them a clear understanding of what’s happening. Making him understand what we expect from him,” Rohit Sharma said.

“Obviously, for me it’s just to quickly adapt to certain individuals and then understand what they need, what are their strong points, where they are weak, try and you know give them feedback and work with them; be very specific in what the team is expecting from that individual. That is where the individual can blossom because when we give them the clarity of what the team is expecting from you.”

India will start their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals against Pakistan on 28 August 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.