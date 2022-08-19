“We will find out from the player”: CSK CEO confused about Moeen Ali’s participation in both CSA T20 League and ILT20 League

Moeen Ali was signed by CSK owned Johannesburg Super Kings in the CSA T20 League, but he has given his name in the ILT20 league as well.

CSA T20 League in South Africa and ILT20 League in UAE are set to start in January 2023, and they are the next big T20 leagues in the making. Both leagues have been backed by the IPL owners and that’s why the top international talents from the world are making their presence in the tournament.

With both leagues starting in January 2022, the players will have to decide on their preferences. Most of the teams have already revealed their squads for the upcoming seasons. However, the name of Moeen Ali has been registered in both of these leagues.

CSK CEO confused about Moeen Ali’s participation

English all-rounder Moeen Ali has surprised everyone by giving his name in the ILT20 League in UAE. Sharjah Warriors announced their squad for the league on Thursday, and Moeen Ali was also named in it. It is interesting that Ali has already signed for CSA T20 League Chennai Super Kings-owned side Johannesburg Super Kings.

Both the leagues will be played at the same time intervals, so it is impossible for any player to take part in both of them. Ali was signed by the Johannesburg Super Kings for US$400,000, which made him the highest-earning player for the franchise. Faf du Plessis was also signed by the side for US$350,000.

Kasi Viswanathan, CEO of the Chennai Super Kings also expressed his surprise on the same and said that they will speak to the player about the same as he can only give the right answer.

“We just came to know. We will find out from the player,” CEO of CSK said to Cricbuzz.

Ali has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings since his joining in IPL 2021. He has scored 601 runs at 25.04 for CSK, whereas he has also scalped 14 wickets with the ball. He played an integral part in Chennai’s title triumph in IPL 2021.