Weather at Hyderabad now: Weather report of Hyderabad today for IND vs AUS 3rd T20 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Weather at Hyderabad now: The SportsRush brings you the weather forecast of the India vs Australia 3rd T20i match.

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is set to host the series decider of the 3-match T20I series between India and Australia. After two interesting games, this match also promises to be an excellent contest. This match is already under a lot of talking after the recent ticket issues in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad is hosting an international match after three long years, and the last IPL match at this ground was also played in the 2019 season only. Both India and Australia have played some great cricket in the tournament so far, and they will aim to win the series in Hyderabad.

Weather at Hyderabad now

Rain has been interrupting the cricketing competitions all over India. The matches of the Legends League Cricket and Road Safety World Series are getting abandoned by rain, whereas the 2nd T20I between India and Australia was also a shortened game of 8-over per side.

Hyderabad is set to host the 3rd T20I between both sides, and there are chances of rain in this match as well. According to Accuweather, Hyderabad may witness rain ahead of the match, but the chances of rain during the match hours are comparatively lesser than the earlier hours.

The temperature in Hyderabad will stay between 25-29 degrees Celcius, but the humidity will be up to 80% which can make the job of the players a little difficult on the field. Having said that, the drainage system of Hyderabad is great, and making the ground ready in absence of rain won’t be as difficult as it was in Nagpur for the 2nd T20I.

Hourly weather at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

5 pm: 51 % chances of rain

6 pm: 47 % chances of rain

7 pm: 47 % chances of rain

8 pm: 25 % chances of rain

9 pm: 25 % chances of rain

10 pm: 20 % chances of rain

11 pm: 20 % chances of rain