The Hundred cricket records: Most runs and highest wickets in The Hundred

The 2nd edition of the Hundred Men’s competition is set to start from 3 August 2022. A total of 34 matches will be played in the tournament, and the final match of the tournament will be played on 3 September 2022 at the Lord’s in London.

Southern Brave will take on Welsh Fire in the opening game of the tournament at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton. The tournament gained a huge amount of success last year, despite a lot of negativities about the new format of the game. There is a huge buzz about of the tournament this time around as well.

The Hundred cricket records

Birmingham Phoenix’s all-rounder Liam Livingstone scored the highest runs last season and none was even close to him. The explosive batter was at his very best, and he scored 348 runs at an average of 58.00, whereas he had a strike-rate of 178.46. He also scored three half-centuries in the tournament.

Welsh Fire could not perform well last year, but Duckett had a brilliant season with the bat. He scored 232 runs at a S/R of 137.27, courtesy of a couple of half-centuries. James Vince won the title with Southern Brave, and he scored 229 runs at 28.62, with the help of two half-centuries.

Moeen Ali and Glenn Phillips complete the top-5 list of the highest run-scorers. Both of them had some brilliant knocks under their belt playing for their respective sides.

S No. Batter Innings Runs HS Average S/R 100 50 1 Liam Livingstone (Birmingham Phoenix) 9 348 92* 58.00 178.46 0 3 2 Ben Duckett (Welsh Fire) 8 232 65 29.00 137.27 0 2 3 James Vince (Southern Brave) 9 229 60 28.62 129.37 0 2 4 Moeen Ali (Birmingham Phoenix) 7 225 59 32.14 148.02 0 1 5 Glenn Phillips (Welsh Fire) 8 214 80 35.66 146.57 0 2

Liam Livingstone has just put on one of the best all-round white-ball performances you’ll see to take Birmingham Phoenix to The Hundred – men’s final 💪#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/uqXhNDtHg6 — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) August 17, 2021

The top-4 wicket-takers of the tournament last year had 12 wickets each under the belt. Adam Milne of Birmingham Phoenix, Merchant de Lange & Rashid Khan of Trent Rockets and Adil Rashid of Northern Superchargers had 12 wickets under their belt. Ben Howell of Birmingham Phoenix had 11 wickets under his belt.