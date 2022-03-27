Why is Kagiso Rabada not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Kagiso Rabada not playing: Punjab Kings have taken the field with only three overseas players at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy tonight.

During the third match of the ongoing 15th season of Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dr DY Patil Cricket Academy, Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal has won the toss and chose to field.

Leading Punjab for the second time, Agarwal sounded positive about their prospects this season. Punjab, who had retained only a couple of players ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction, have included as many as six debutants in this match.

Not far behind than the opposition, even Royal Challengers Bangalore have taken the field with five debutants (including captain Faf du Plessis) after retaining three players before the auction.

Punjab Kings Playing 11 – 1) Mayank Agarwal (c) 2) Shikhar Dhawan 3) Liam Livingstone 4) Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk) 5) Shahrukh Khan 6) Odean Smith 7) Raj Bawa 8) Arshdeep Singh 9) Harpreet Brar 10) Sandeep Sharma 11) Rahul Chahar

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing 11 – 1) Faf du Plessis (c) 2) Anuj Rawat 3) Virat Kohli 4) Dinesh Karthik (wk) 5) Sherfane Rutherford 6) Shahbaz Ahmed 7) Wanindu Hasaranga 8) David Willey 9) Harshal Patel 10) Akash Deep 11) Mohammed Siraj

Why is Kagiso Rabada not playing vs RCB today?

While Bangalore are playing without all-rounder Glenn Maxwell as all Australian players will be available after April 5, Punjab are playing without the likes of wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

Readers must note that Bairstow is currently playing the third West Indies vs England Test match in Grenada. Rabada, on the other hand, has reached India after the culmination of a three-match ODI series between South Africa and Bangladesh.

However, he is missing this match due to a mandatory three-day quarantine period. Rabada, whose quarantine period will end tomorrow, will be leading PBKS’ bowling attack from their next match onward.