Weather Galle tomorrow Day 4: Galle International Stadium weather tomorrow SL vs PAK 2nd Test

Weather Galle tomorrow: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the second SL vs PAK Test Day 4.

During the third day of the second Test of Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka 2022 in Galle, Sri Lanka managed to build a strong lead for themselves despite the absence of any individual performance.

The hosts’ top seven batters getting to starts witnessed them scoring 176/5 in 50 overs before bad light forced players to walk off the Galle International Stadium to register a shortened evening session.

Losing in-form former captain Dinesh Chandimal (21) in the 35th over did put Sri Lanka in trouble but an unbeaten 59-run partnership for the sixth wicket between captain Dimuth Karunaratne (27*) and all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva (30*) avoided a batting collapse to power the lead in excess of 300 runs.

Currently leading by 323 runs with half their batting unit remaining, Sri Lanka would want to post at least a 400+ target. While memories of Pakistan registering the highest successful run-chase at this venue would be fresh, Sri Lanka will have to both bat and time their declaration smartly keeping the weather in mind.

Weather Galle tomorrow SL vs PAK Day 4

While two full days of cricket is remaining in the match, weather having it in it to play spoilsport on Day 4 could change the dynamics of the match.

It is worth mentioning that the morning session on Wednesday is highly unlikely to receive any rainfall. According to AccuWeather, there’s only a 7% rainfall predicted for the first two hours tomorrow.

True friends are never apart,

maybe in distance but never

in heart.#SLvsPAK pic.twitter.com/2P0gW2uUhV — Dimuth Karunarathna (@IamDimuth) July 26, 2022

That being said, the remainder of playing hours on Day 4 is expected to receive moderate to high rainfall in Galle. While there’s a 49% rainfall predicted at the start of the second session, the same number will increase to 73% in the third session. Assuming that the weather prediction holds true, both the teams might have to alter their respective strategies with respect to playing for a draw or a victory.

Galle International Stadium hourly weather tomorrow

10:00 AM – 28 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

11:00 AM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

12:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 10%).

01:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

02:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 68%).

03:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

04:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 73%).

05:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

06:00 PM – 28 degree (Rain Probability – 73%).