Weather in Birmingham tomorrow Day 3: Weather forecast Edgbaston Birmingham Sunday ENG vs IND Test

Weather in Birmingham tomorrow Day 3: After India end their first innings on a high, rain Gods have arrived to play spoilsport in the Test.

While Rishabh Pant (146) dazzled the Cricketing fraternity by notching up a scintillating century on ‘Day 1’ (yesterday), it was Ravindra Jadeja (104) on ‘Day 2’ who smashed his first Test century outside Asia to help India post a massive first innings score against England in the rescheduled fifth Test match at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, in Birmingham.

CENTURY! No 3 for Ravindra Jadeja! Since 2017, he has stepped up big time and showed why he has three triple tons in FC cricket. You don’t get them without having a solid base, so good to see him come through like this as a batter. Bahoot badiya, Sir @imjadeja! — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) July 2, 2022

With the team set to post somewhere around the 380-run mark post Jadeja’s dismissal, Jasprit Bumrah, on his captaincy debut, decided to step up out of the Blue to get himself registered in the history books with the bat in hand.

Smashing as many as 35 runs (including six extras) off the 84th Over bowled by pacer Stuart Broad, Bumrah collected the maximum runs ever in an Over in Test match history, to register Broad’s name at the top of the infamous list.

The skipper’s 16-ball 31*, ensured that team India posted a massive total of 416/10 on the scoreboard in their first innings.

However, with only six Overs into the England innings, the rain Gods decided to make an appearance to halt the smooth passage of play.

Weather in Birmingham tomorrow Day 3

At the time of writing, however, the innings has resumed, with the play for the day to be extended till 7:11 pm local time or 11:41 pm IST.

As far as the weather forecast for Sunday (Day 3) is concerned, as per Accuweather, the conditions will remain overcast with 99% cloud cover during the morning session.

More importantly, there is a forecast of rain at around 12 noon, with 54% chances of the same. However, post that, till the scheduled time for stumps on Day 3, the sun is likely to peep out from amongst the clouds, with the forecast of a pleasant weather without further interruption of rain.

All in all, if forecast is to be believed, we might be in for maximum of an hour of rain delay on ‘Day 3’ of the fifth Test match tomorrow.