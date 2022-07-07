Weather in Galle Sri Lanka Day 1: Weather in Galle Cricket Stadium SL vs AUS 2nd Test

Weather in Galle Sri Lanka Day 1: Australia eye on a series whitewash as they take on Sri Lanka in the second Test match starting today.

With Australia picking up 18 of the 20 Sri Lankan wickets during the first Test at the Galle International Stadium, the visitors prevailed by 10 wickets to dent the Sri Lankan spirits.

With the second and the final Test match of the series set to take place at the same venue today, expect another spin-friendly track to challenge the batters from both the sides, with the hosts now staring at a possible whitewash.

With as many as three Sri Lankan players down due to COVID-19 ahead of the second Test, expect a string of changes to their playing XI. Australia, on the other hand would perhaps like to hand a Test match recall for all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. with his handy off-spinners likely to extract purchase from the pitch.

Australia are considering a bombshell recall for the second #SLvAUS Test in Galle… 👀 pic.twitter.com/hSnMxtdoMY — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 7, 2022

Weather in Galle Sri Lanka Day 1

The good news for the avid fans is that the rain Gods have not made much of an appearance around the Galle International stadium in the past week or so.

Despite not many major showers expected during the entire course of the match, expect a decent cloud cover of more than 90% throughout the first day of the Test.

Also, as per Accuweather, there is a spell of rain at around 01:00 pm local time, which is predicted to be the only phase where the match might come to a halt.

Apart from that, there is very little forecast of a shower till stumps on Day 1, and the match is likely to not lose any Overs due to the same.

The very hot and humid conditions during the entire of Day 1, might well pose a decent enough challenge for the batters and bowlers alike today.

