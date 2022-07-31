Weather in Warner Park St Kitts 2nd T20I: What is the weather forecast for Warner Park Basseterre T20 IND vs WI?

Weather in Warner Park St Kitts 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma will look to carry on with his impeccable captaincy record during the 2nd T20I.

After registering a thumping 68-run victory against the West Indies during the first T20I at Trinidad last Friday, team India has arrived at St Kitts, the venue for the second fixture of the five-match T20I series, to further strengthen their lead in the series, and maintain their winning spree in the tour so far.

While India skipper Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant half-century (64 off 44) after nine T20Is, wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik (41 off 19) played the role of a finisher yet again with absolute finesse. As for the bowling department, each of the six bowlers played their part almost perfectly, to keep a strong Windies batting order quiet throughout the chase.

The Warner Park is set to host its eleventh T20I tomorrow, with the last one played at this venue back in January 2020 between West Indies and Ireland, which saw the home side triumph by 9 wickets.

Team India is set to play their first ever T20I at this venue, while the Windies have won six out of the eight complete T20Is here, and lost a couple (against England) so far.

The #MenInMaroon have travelled from Trinidad to St. Kitts for the second leg of the @goldmedalindia T20 Cup Powered by Kent Water Purifiers ✈️ 🏏 Matches on Monday and Tuesday at Warner Park! #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/zzBftPMCJP — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 31, 2022

Weather in Warner Park St Kitts 2nd T20I

The weather presently (04:00 pm) at Basseterre in St Kitts, as per Accuweather, is quite warm with the sun shining nice and bright from among the clouds, and is likely to stay the same until early morning, when there is a spell of rain predicted at around 04:00 am local time.

With the match scheduled to commence from 10:30 am onwards, the sun will yet again make an appearance, and will continue to do so until the end of the match tomorrow.

Thus, there is no forecast of rain during the match day tomorrow, and the match will in all probability be conducted without any weather-related interruption.