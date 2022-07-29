Warner Park pitch report: Warner Park stadium pitch report IND vs WI 2nd T20 St Kitts

Warner Park pitch report: The second of the five-match T20I series between India and West Indies will take place at the Warner Park.

After three ODIs and the first T20I at Trinidad, India and West Indies would head towards Basseterre, the capital city of St Kitts, where the second of the five-match T20I series is scheduled to take place on Monday.

The venue will host its first T20 international match after a gap of more than two-and-a-half-years, with the last one played in January 2020, when the Windies prevailed against Ireland in a one-sided contest by 9 wickets.

All in all, at total of 10 T20Is (8 complete) have taken place at the St Kitts till date, with the West Indies having won six, and lost a couple (against England) so far.

Warner Park pitch report

The average score at the Warner Park in St Kitts across 10 T20Is (19 batting innings) stands at 144.6 runs. Overall, across the 84 T20 matches played at this venue, the average score jumps up to 161.6.

However, an average score of mere 120 for the teams batting first in T20Is at this venue is perhaps suggestive enough that the pitch offers more than enough purchase to the bowlers throughout the innings.

This has also meant that the team batting second has won 6 of the 8 complete T20Is at this venue, after nearly complete bowling performances in each of these innings by the side fielding first.

Having said that, the fresh pitch on which the match will be played on Monday, might well mean that the freshness of the track helps the bat come on to the bat at the expected pace, which might make run-scoring easier that what the history of T20Is at this venue suggests.

All in all, traditionally the pitches at this venue has assisted the bowlers more often than not.