Weather report Rawalpindi: What is the weather prediction for PAK vs AUS Day 3 at Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi?

Weather report Rawalpindi: Pakistan have gained a massive advantage after the end of play on Day 2 against Australia in Rawalpindi.

On the back of couple of sublime centuries from opening batter Imam-ul-Haq (157 off 358) and senior batter Azhar Ali (185 off 361), Pakistan have bossed the proceedings on the first two days of the ongoing first Test match against Australia at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi.

The duo batted the most of the 162 Overs as Babar Azam’s men dented the spirits of the experienced Australian bowling attack to post a towering score of 476-4 d in their first innings.

With mere 16 scheduled Overs left to the end of day’s play, Babar invited Australia to bat for around an hour. With Shaheen Shah Afridi all set bowl with the shiny Red cherry, the two umpires converged to disallow the pacers to operate for the remaining part of the day’s play, owing to poor light.

While offbreak bowler Sajid Khan did start off with the Australian innings, the deteriorating light conditions meant that the umpires were forced to call ‘Stumps’ on Day 2 with Australia at 5/0 after one Over.

The play on Day 3 is scheduled to commence a touch early, at 9:50 am local time.

Just as it looked like our Aussies were in for an exciting finish to day two, bad light struck! Well batted to Azhar Ali and Imam-ul-Haq, now our batters have a great opportunity to cash in too #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/UEL0FCq1Tx — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 5, 2022

The weather conditions on Day 3 of the ongoing Test match is likely to remain cloudy throughout the day with 100% cloud cover.

As per Accuweather, the play is highly likely to begin as per schedule, with no forecast of rain during the morning session.

An afternoon shower at around 3 pm is on the cards, with the possibility of rain predicted at around 51% during that period.

The chances of rain playing spoilsport reduces down to 23% from thereon, with another spell of rain only predicted around 7 pm, after around an hour post stumps.

Thus, the fans might witness a brief halt in the proceedings during the afternoon, but the rain is unlikely to play spoilsport on Day 3 if the forecast is to be believed.