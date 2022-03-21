“We’re pretty confident with the intel we have about them in the WBBL”: Beth Mooney backs Women’s Big Bash intel for their ICC Women’s World Cup game against South Africa

ICC Women’s World Cup: Australia Women will take on South Africa in an ODI game after a span of five years.

Australia Women entered the ICC Women’s World Cup as the favourites, and they have proved the tag right so far. They have won all five of their matches in the tournament, and their place in the knockouts is confirmed. Australia defeated India by six wickets to register their fifth victory of the tournament.

The Australians will now face South Africa in their next league game on 22 March 2022. Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament so far, and this is match can be an exciting one. It is worth noting that both teams have not played an ODI since the 2017 Cricket World Cup.

ICC Women’s World Cup: Beth Mooney relies on WBBL intel against South Africa

Australian middle-order batter Beth Mooney has revealed that the experience of playing with and against the South African players in the WBBL will help them. Marizanne Kapp won the WBBL 07 title with the Perth Scorchers. The other ace players like Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, etc are the regular players in the WBBL.

South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has been absolutely amazing this season, whereas Shabnim Ismail is a legend of the game. Mooney has talked about both the players and their importance in the side.

Beth Mooney v Marizanne Kapp 🍿 Keen for this one, @ScorchersBBL fans?! #CWC22 https://t.co/67uJuRiLMt — Weber Women’s Big Bash League (@WBBL) March 21, 2022

“We’ve seen what Marizanne can do with the bat and the ball, and how competitive she is and that fiery nature she brings to a contest, so I’m looking forward to coming up against her in this game,” Mooney said to the press.

“(Kapp and Ismail) are probably the two form opening bowlers in the world at the moment.”

“But we’re pretty confident with the intel we have both playing with them in the WBBL.”

South Africa Women have not beaten Australia Women in any format of the game so far. However, the recent form of South Africa is brilliant. Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus have been brilliant with the bat, whereas Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka have been bowling brilliantly as well.