West Indies players IPL 2022 availability: Will Kieron Pollard and Jason Holder miss some part of IPL 2022?

West Indies players IPL 2022 availability: A total of 34 players from the West Indies have been shortlisted for the upcoming mega auction.

The much anticipated mega auction ahead of IPL 2022 is mere couple of days away. The names of a total of 47 Australian players– the highest number from a single country, would go under the hammer during the 2-day event. The West Indies players-34 in number, are placed at the second spot after the Aussies.

As per the BCCI secretary Jay Shah, the 15th season of the IPL is most likely to commence from March 27, which means that the season would wrap up by the last week of May, with the league set to be a 10-team affair.

With a few bilateral series set to take place during the IPL period, players from Australia, England, South Africa, Bangladesh, and maybe West Indies might well find themselves in a situation where they may miss a few matches for their respective franchises.

Assuming they get picked during the mega auction, a few Australian players are almost sure to not feature during the initial few matches of the IPL.

West Indies players IPL 2022 availability

As far as the national commitments pertaining the West Indies players are concerned, their team would be playing against England at home, with the Third and final Test match scheduled to end on March 28.

The likes of Jason Holder- who is likely to be in huge demand by the franchises, along with Kyle Myers and Roston Chase will in all probability miss at least the first week of the marquee league (if at all they are picked by the franchises).

Moreover, the West Indies are also scheduled to tour Netherlands for a 3-match ODI series, with the first encounter to take place on June 3.

With COVID-19 quarantine measures involving isolation rules likely to kick-in, the Windies White-ball skipper Kieron Pollard, who has been retained by the Mumbai Indians for the season, along with other selected limited-Overs Windies players might well have to join their national squad before the end of the marquee league.

Other big Windies names likely to feature during the bidding war include Odean Smith, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabien Allen, Shamrah Brooks, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein etc.

However, CWI has not furnished any information in this regard as yet.