West Indies vs England 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and UK: When and where to watch WI vs ENG Antigua Test?

West Indies vs England 1st Test Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the first WI vs ENG Test.

Having played a five-match T20I series in West Indies this January, England have returned to complete a multi-format tour which also comprises of a Test series. The first of the three Tests will begin at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in around eight hours from now.

Readers must note that this is the third time in as many years that the two teams will be playing a Test series against each other. While England have shortlisted a 12-member squad for the first Test, West Indies will announce their Playing XI at the toss tonight.

As far as the points table of the second edition of ICC World Test Championship is concerned, West Indies and England are reeling at the bottom with a percentage score of 25 and 9.25 respectively. With an opportunity of adding 36 points to their tally, both the teams would be looking to make the most of this series.

Set for a Test debut – go well @aleesy14 👊 We’ll get our heads down for a new song 🖊️#WIvENG pic.twitter.com/yiLmHzwqhB — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) March 7, 2022

West Indies vs England 1st Test Live Telecast in India and UK

As has been the case for international cricket in West Indies, New Zealand and a few other nations in the last year or so, England’s tour of West Indies 2022 isn’t available for television viewing in India either.

Having said that, streaming platform Fan Code will be streaming the whole three-match series at a nominal price. Unlike the T20I series earlier this year, Fan Code have provided an option of buying a pass just for the first Test. The same will cost a fan INR 15 (25% discounted price).

Fans, who wish to buy a pass for the whole series, will have to pay INR 29 on the website or mobile application of FanCode. It is worth mentioning that the same is a 42% discounted price.

ALSO READ: West Indies vs England Head-t0-Head Test stats

As far as local fans in the Caribbean are concerned, they will have to continue to follow this series on ESPN Caribbean. Meanwhile, fans of the English cricket team back home will be able to watch the Antigua Test on BT Sport. Similarly, fans in the USA will be able to watch this match on ESPN/ESPN+.

Date – 08/03/2022 – 12/03/2022.

Match start Time – 10:00 AM (local), 02:00 PM (England) and 07:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Not available (India), ESPN Caribbean (Caribbean), BT Sport 1 HD (UK) and ESPN/ESPN+ (USA).

Online platform – FanCode (India) and ESPN App (Caribbean).