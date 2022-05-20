“What did mo’s bat have for breakfast”: Jofra Archer expresses awe of Moeen Ali as he smashed his fastest fifty in IPL vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022

Jofra Archer expresses awe of Moeen Ali as he smashed his fastest IPL half-century during CSK’s last league match of IPL 2022.

During the 68th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Chennai Super Kings’ southpaw batter Moeen Ali went berserk at the Rajasthan Royals bowlers, to smash his fastest IPL half-century in mere 19 deliveries during the Powerplay itself.

Post winning the Toss, CSK got off to a poor start as they lost Ruturaj Gaikwad (2 off 6) in the very first Over of the match itself. However, Moeen Ali, who arrived at the crease next went hammer and tongs right from the get-go, by smashing Prasidh Krishna for 18 runs during the fourth Over.

While he then took on the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin by scoring 16 runs off him, he tonked the Kiwi pacer Trent Boult for as many as 26 runs (one Six followed by five Fours), to bring up his maiden IPL 2022 fifty, and help CSK post 75/1 at the end of the Powerplay.

Jofra Archer expresses awe of Moeen Ali

England and Mumbai Indians pacer Jofra Archer, who suffered a stress fracture a couple of days ago, was super elated at his fellow English teammate, as he smashed the second-fastest half-century by a CSK player in the history of the marquee league.

Archer took to his social media handle to enquire whether what Moeen’s bat had for breakfast before his ongoing innings tonight.

What did mo’s bat have for breakfast — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) May 20, 2022

Additionally, Moeen Ali also became only the third non-opening batter in IPL history, to notch-up his half-century within the Powerplay. The previous two were Suresh Raina and Wriddhiman Saha during the 2014 edition of the league.

Moreover, the 34-year-old’s 59 runs (off 21 deliveries) within the Powerplay, was the joint-highest individual score during the phase in IPL 2022; tied with PBKS’ Jonny Bairstow, who had scored the same number of runs off 22 deliveries against RCB.

At the time of writing, Moeen was batting at 86* off 51 deliveries after the end of 17 Overs.