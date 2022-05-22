What happened to Kane Williamson: Why Kane Williamson is not playing today IPL 2022 match between SRH and PBKS?

Why Kane Williamson is not playing today: Sunrisers Hyderabad have made a couple of changes for their last IPL 2022 match.

During the 70th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad stand-in captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar has won the toss and chose to bat.

“We will bat first. Same wicket as the last game, so could be a bit sticky going into the second innings. We would love to win this match and go up a bit in the points table. It looks like a slow surface and we’re backing ourselves to defend a score,” Kumar told Star Sports at the toss.

Although playing a dead-rubber, Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal didn’t take away any importance from an IPL match which will give them a couple of points nonetheless.

“Every game is important and we’re looking forward to the two points. We are bowling first, so we’ll know what target we’ll be chasing tonight,” Agarwal told Star Sports at the toss..

Why Kane Williamson is not playing vs PBKS today?

The biggest change for Sunrisers has come in the form of Kumar leading the side in place of Kane Williamson. Readers must note that Williamson has returned home due to the impending birth of his second child.

All-rounder Romario Shepherd, who has played a couple of matches this season, has replaced Williamson in the Playing XI. The second change for SRH has come in the form of Jagadeesha Suchith coming in for fast bowler T. Natarajan.

As far as Kings are concerned, Agarwal announced three changes as debutant all-rounder Prerak Mankad, batter Shahrukh Khan and fast bowler Nathan Ellis have replaced batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa, all-rounder Rishi Dhawan and spinner Rahul Chahar in their Playing XI.