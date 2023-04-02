Chennai Super Kings pacer Tushar Deshpande became the first Impact Player substitute in Indian Premier League history. Despande replaced batter Ambati Rayudu after the completion of the first innings in IPL 2023 opener against defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Having substitutes is a common elements of sports such as like Football, Hockey, Kabaddi, etc. Cricket, however, never really came to terms with this concept despite a solitary trial attempts in ODIs around a couple of decades ago.

The Impact Player rule was used in the last edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well. Australia’s Big Bash League had emerged as a pioneering name by announcing X-Factor Rule before the 10th season only to abolish it after a couple of seasons.

“This will add a tactical, strategic dimension to the game,” a quote from BCCI’s press release about the introduction Impact Player Rule read. Let’s have a look at how this rule actually gets implemented during an IPL match.

What Is Substitute Player Rule in IPL?

While announcing their Playing XI for the game, a team will have to name five substitute players as well. It has to be noted that a foreign player can be included among substitutes only if there are fewer than four overseas players in the original Playing XI. Or else, the substitutes can be Indian players only to prevent more than four overseas players’ presence in one XI.

The Impact Player Rule can be used at any of the mentioned three stages of the game.

1) Before the start of an innings.

2) At the fall of a wicket or if a batter retires or if a player gets injured.

3) After finishing an over.

If a fielding team wishes to introduce a player during an over in case of an injury, the substitute will not be allowed to complete that particular bowler. However, there will be no cap on his over-limit. Even if the substitute comes in the 12th over, he can still bowl his quota of four overs.

A captain must inform the umpires whenever they wish to use their substitute player. The umpire will then make a signal by crossing his hands over his head to inform that the Impact Player has been introduced.

Can the replaced player play any part in the match?

The answer to that question is NO. After getting replaced, the player cannot play any further part in the match in any capacity. He cannot even be used as a substitute fielder by the team.