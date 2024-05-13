Khabib Nurmagomedov Introduces ‘Most Promising Talents’ from His Father Abdulmanap’s Fighting Academy

January 27, 2022, MIAMI, FL, Miami, Florida, United States: MIAMI, FL- JANUARY 27: Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks with the press during the Eagle FC 44 – Spong vs Kharitonov event at FLX Cast Arena on January 27, 2022 in MIAMI, FL, United States. MIAMI, FL United States – ZUMAp175 20220127_zsa_p175_052 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov gym has already produced two UFC champions and it’s not looking like stopping anytime soon. The undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov has now introduced the most promising talents from his father’s fighting academy.

The Dagestanis are ready to take on the MMA world in the UAE Warriors events on May 17 and May 18. These new fighters will look to follow in the footsteps of Khabib and Islam and make their way to the UFC. And both these fighters have been helping in training this new generation of fighters as well.

Well, not Khabib, to be fair. Nurmagomedov has now retired from MMA completely, he doesn’t even coach anymore. However, he does still train with the likes of Islam Makhachev.

On his Instagram story, he shared a post about the 4 fighters from the Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov gym who are ready to make their mark,

“At the UAE Warriors event in Abu Dhabi, we’ll witness the performances of the most promising fighters from the Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov gym.”

Although the 4 fighters were Shakhban Alkhasov, Imam-Shapi Mukhatarov, Sharapudin Ziyaudinov, and Zubair Zubairov, only Ziyaudinov will be fighting at UAE Warriors 49: Arabia vs. Africa.

The other three fighters will take the octagon on May 18 at the historic UAE Warriors 50 event. It is a proud moment for Khabib Nurmagomedov to see his father’s dreams coming true. A pioneer for Dagestani MMA, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov always wanted his own gym and wanted to see his fighters fight at the highest levels.

But realizing his father’s dreams isn’t the only thing The Eagle is focussed on right now. With his mind away from competing in MMA ‘Nurmagomedov finds more time to pursue his interests in other sports.

Khabib Nurmagomedov accompanied a 100-year-old war veteran to a soccer game

Khabib Nurmagomedov is an avid soccer fan and supports teams like Real Madrid, Liverpool, and FC Legion Dynamo, a local soccer club in Russia. He was recently honored during a FC Dynamo game at their Makhachkala stadium. Invited for the ceremonial kick-off, alongside him was a 100-year-old war veteran named Ibrahim-Pasha Sultanovich Sadykov.

Nurmagomedov accompanied the war veteran onto the pitch where he kicked off the game. The avid fan then stayed to watch the team secure a 1-0 victory to climb to the top of the table. Although Nurmagomedov’s playing days are far from over, he does spend a lot of time watching live games in stadiums.

And even when he can’t watch live games, he tries to catch them on TV. The Champions League final is this weekend and The Eagle will be cheering for the Santiago Bernabéu boys.