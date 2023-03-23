“Whatever we planned, he executed on field”: When Sachin Tendulkar lauded Rohit Sharma’s captaincy after Mumbai Indians won IPL 2015

Mumbai Indians have been the most successful franchise with five Indian Premier League titles under their belt. Indian captain Rohit Sharma has led Mumbai Indians on all of those five occasions. He was made the captain of the side midway through the 2013 season, and he is still going strong.

Mumbai Indians won their maiden IPL title in 2013 only, whereas their second title came in 2015. Just like the 2013 season, Mumbai had a horrible start in 2015 as well. In 2015, Mumbai managed to win just one of their initial six matches. However, they started a winning run after it and lost just one more match in the entire tournament.

Sharma was bought by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2011 for a price of INR 9.2 crores, and the rest is history. He was retained by Mumbai ahead of the IPL 2022 auction for a price of INR 16 crores.

Sachin Tendulkar lauded Rohit Sharma’s captaincy after Mumbai Indians won IPL 2015

Sachin Tendulkar, who was the mentor of Mumbai Indians lauded Sharma’s captaincy after IPL 2015 victory. He had said that Sharma kept on growing as a captain after the 2013 season. Tendulkar had insisted that a captain plays a very important part in executing the plans, and Sharma did the same.

The Master Blaster had lauded Sharma’s skills by saying that whatever the management planned, Sharma replicated it on the field. Tendulkar had revealed that Sharma played a big part in sticking the team together despite a poor start and that shows a lot about his leadership.

“I think his execution has been particularly good this season. Whatever we planned in the meetings and dressing room, he has been able to execute them very well. The bowler’s bowl in the areas and execute the plans that the captain asks them to,” Tendulkar told ‘iplt20.com’.

“We can plan many things behind closed doors but it is up to the captain, the bowlers, and the fielders to bring it all together. Rohit has done that well,” he insisted. Tendulkar termed Mumbai Indians’ amazing turnaround this season, after four straight losses, as “fantastic!”.

Rohit Sharma was Man of the Match in IPL 2015 final

Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 41 runs in the final of IPL 2015. Mumbai scored 202/5 in the first innings, where Sharma scored 50 (26) with the help of six boundaries and two sixes. Fellow batter Lendl Simmons also scored a brilliant century.

In return, Chennai Super Kings managed to score just 161 runs. New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan scalped three wickets for Mumbai Indians. For his brilliant half-century, Sharma won the Man of the Match trophy.