Youngest captain to win IPL: IPL winning captain all season full list

Youngest captain to win IPL: Rohit Sharma is the youngest captain in the history of the Indian Premier League to win the title.

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be up against each other in the final match of Indian Premier League 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. BCCI will also organize a closing ceremony after a halt of three years due to the Covid break.

Hardik Pandya, captain of the Gujarat Titans has a brilliant record in the final finals, and he was won all the finals so far. Gujarat Titans are aiming for their first IPL title. Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008, and this is their first IPL final after that.

Youngest captain to win IPL

Rohit Sharma is the youngest ever captain to win the IPL title. Mumbai Indians were struggling in IPL 2013, and midway they gave the captaincy to Rohit Sharma. After a horrid start, the young captain took the lead and won the title of Indian Premier League and surprised everyone.

Rohit Sharma was just 26 years and 26 days old when he won the IPL 2013 title as captain. After winning the title in 2013, he went on to win again in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021, he is the only captain in the history of the Indian Premier League to win the title five times.

14 long years later… 💗 Coming for you. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/s6HgwzIEjO — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 28, 2022

MS Dhoni has won the IPL title four times, and he is the oldest ever captain to win the title. In 2021, he won the IPL trophy at an age of 40 days and 70 days. Chennai Super Kings also won the title in 2010, 2011 and 2018. He is the 2nd most successful captain in the history of IPL.

Australia’s Shane Warne won the inaugural edition of IPL as the captain of Rajasthan Royals, and he was 38 years and 242 days old when he won the title. Adam Gilchrist won the title in 2009 as captain, and he was 37 years and 131 days old when he won in 2009.