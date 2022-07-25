“When in Yuzi’s world, do a Yuzi”: Axar Patel and Avesh Khan copy Yuzvendra Chahal’s signature pose after India’s win in Port of Spain

All-rounder Axar Patel and pacer Avesh Khan copied the celebration of Yuzvendra Chahal after India’s win against West Indies in Port of Spain.

Team India registered a brilliant win against West Indies in the 2nd ODI to seal the 3-match ODI series. At one stage, the Indian team was struggling, but the way Axar Patel batted changed the tide of the match.

Patel smashed 64 runs in 35 balls at a S/R of 182.86, and he smashed the winning six to clinch the game for the Indian team. Apart from Axar, Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer also scored half-centuries.

Axar Patel copies Yuzvendra Chahal’s celebration

Axar Patel and Avesh Khan copied the iconic pose of Yuzvendra Chahal after the win against the West Indies in Port of Spain. Yuzvendra Chahal’s sleeping pose got famous on social media, and there were a lot of memes made around it. He even celebrated with that pose in the IPL 2022 as well.

“When in Yuzi’s world, do a Yuzi,” Axar Patel tweeted.

When in Yuzi’s world, do a Yuzi 😬 pic.twitter.com/8Bxzw4hE1B — Akshar Patel (@akshar2026) July 25, 2022

Axar has been getting a lot of praise from all-round the cricketing fraternity for his excellent efforts with both bat and the ball in the 2nd ODI match. The way he batted and took the game away from West Indies and his aggressive intent impressed everyone. He got the chance in the eleven because of Ravindra Jadeja’s injury, and he did not disappoint.

Patel said that the IPL experience helped him to finish the game for his team. He insists that this was his first ODI series after nearly five years, and he wanted to make it count.

“When I went out, I aimed for 10-11 an over. We thought it could be done because of our IPL experience,” Axar Patel said.

“We just needed to remain calm and keep the intensity up. This is my first ODI (series) after nearly five years. I would want to continue performing like this for my team.”

Axar played for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022, where he scored 181 runs at an excellent S/R of 151.66, whereas he also scalped 6 wickets with the ball. The improvement of Axar with the bat has been brilliant.