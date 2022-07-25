Cricket

“When in Yuzi’s world, do a Yuzi”: Axar Patel and Avesh Khan copy Yuzvendra Chahal’s signature pose after India’s win in Port of Spain

All-rounder Axar Patel and pacer Avesh Khan copied the celebration of Yuzvendra Chahal after India's win against West Indies in Port of Spain.
Rishikesh Sharma

