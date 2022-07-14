When is Asia Cup 2022: Asia Cup 2022 schedule groups time table match list

When is Asia Cup 2022: The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup is set to be played this year in the August-September window.

Asia Cup is considered one of the major tournaments for Asian teams, and it is set to return after a break of four years. The last Asia Cup was played in 2018, where India defeated Bangladesh in the final in Dubai to win the tournament.

The 2018 Asia Cup was played in the 50-over format, but the Asia Cup 2022 will be a 20-20 one. This decision has been taken keeping the ICC T20 World Cup in mind. The tournament will end in September, and the T20 World Cup will start in October.

Asia Cup 2022 is set to start on 27 August 2022, and it will go on till 11 September 2022. A total of six teams will take part in the tournament, India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh have already sealed their spots, whereas Kuwait, UAE, Singapore and Hong Kong will take part in the qualifiers.

The qualifiers will start from 21 August 2022, and one of the teams from the qualifier will join the five teams in the main tournament. However, the host of the tournament is still not confirmed. Sri Lanka is the designated host of the tournament, but the political turmoil in the country can take the tournament away from them.

It is understood that Bangladesh has been put on standby to host the tournament in case Sri Lanka cannot host it. However, Sri Lanka is trying its best to retain as they will earn a lot of money from the tournament, and they desperately need it considering the current events in the country.

Sri Lanka successfully hosted Australia recently, whereas Pakistan is also currently in Sri Lanka, and they will also start their series soon. The schedule of the Asia Cup 2022 is not out yet officially, and it will only be announced after the host nation gets confirmed.