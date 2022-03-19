“Congratulations Jhulan Goswami, we’ve been very lucky to play against you”: Ellyse Perry congratulates Jhulan Goswami on completing 200 ODI games

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has congratulated Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami on completing the milestone of 200 ODI games.

Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami is one of the legends of the game, and she has achieved one more milestone in her career. Jhulan Goswami has completed the landmark of playing 200 ODI games for India. She completed this feat in the ICC Women’s World Cup league game against Australia.

Although, the game did not fare well for the tall lanky pacer. Jhulan could not pick a wicket in her 9.3 overs, whereas India lost the game as well. Jhulan Goswami became the first bowler in Women’s cricket to scalp 250 ODI wickets in the last game against England.

Indian captain Mithali Raj also addressed Jhulan Goswami, who played her 200th ODI game. Raj called Jhulan Goswami a “role model” for many and lauded her discipline.

“Jhulan brings in a lot of experience,” Mithali Raj said.

“Incredible for a fast bowler to play 200 games for the country, takes a lot of discipline. She is a role model for many players and young girls back in India.”

Ellyse Perry congratulates Jhulan Goswami on 200 ODI games

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry congratulated Jhulan Goswami on completing the milestone of 200 ODI games. Jhulan Goswami became just the 2nd player in the history of Women’s cricket to achieve this feat.

Ellyse Perry called Jhulan Goswami a truly wonderful player & person and called herself lucky to play against Jhulan.

“An incredible achievement from a truly wonderful player and person. Congratulations Jhulan Goswami, we’ve been very lucky to play against you,” Ellyse Perry tweeted.

An incredible achievement from a truly wonderful player and person. Congratulations @JhulanG10, we’ve been very lucky to play against you 🙌🏼 https://t.co/BAxFGokzwQ — Ellyse Perry (@EllysePerry) March 19, 2022

Ellyse Perry is herself a legend of the game. She has scored 3352 ODI runs at 50.02, whereas she also has 161 ODI wickets under her belt. Perry has a tremendous record in T20Is and Test games as well. She has represented Australia in both Cricket and Football World Cups.

Perry is just one of the two players alongside Smriti Mandhana to have won the ICC women’s cricketer of the year award more than once.