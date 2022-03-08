Where can I watch ENG vs WI live in UK and USA: ENG vs WI live streaming in India on which channel

ENG vs WI live in UK: England won the Toss and elected to bat first during the ongoing first Test match against West Indies at Antigua.

During the first Test match between West Indies and England at Sir Vivian Richards stadium in North Sound, Antigua, England skipper Joe Root won the Toss and elected to bat first, in what is their first Test post the 0-4 Ashes debacle a couple of months ago.

England win the toss and will bat first in the opening Apex Test! #WIvENG pic.twitter.com/vk0MYCtvy2 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 8, 2022

However, the pattern of losing early wickets upfront came back to haunt the visitors, as they lost their first four wickets under the score of 50 to find themselves in a spot of bother quite early on their tour to the island nation.

While debutant Alex Less (4 off 9) was caught right in front of the stumps off Windies pacer Kemar Roach in the 3rd Over, Zak Crawley (8 off 11) nicked a delivery to wicketkeeper-batter Joshua Da Silva, who pouched a brilliant low catch to his left an Over later off Jayden Seales.

Skipper Joe Root (13 off 14), despite a classy start to his innings was cleaned up by Roach to reduce England to 27/3 in no time.

ENG vs WI live in UK and USA

The live streaming feed of the ongoing Test match and the entire 3-match Test series will be made available to fans in major parts of the world across different mediums.

Fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can watch the ongoing first Test match live on BT Sport 1 HD.

As far as the Cricket fans in the USA are concerned, the same can be live streamed at ESPN and ESPN+.

ENG vs WI live streaming in India

Unfortunately, no television channel in India has the broadcasting rights for the ongoing Test match series between the two sides. Thus, there ain’t any provision for the Cricket fans in India to watch the match for free.

However, one can watch the same live on the streaming platform Fan Code at a nominal, discounted price. For further price details, click here.