“Who are we to question Sachin Tendulkar?”: When Michael Vaughan gave his opinion on Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘hitting the stumps’ rule change suggestion

Sachin Tendulkar suggested a change in the law after the Cameron Green-Ben Stokes incident, and Michael Vaughan gave his suggestions on the same.

During the Sydney Ashes 2021-22 test, one unusual thing happened. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was bowling from around the stumps to English all-rounder Ben Stokes, Cameron Green’s delivery nipped back in, and Stokes misjudged the ball.

The ball hit the decent part of the stumps, but the fails didn’t fall. According to the cricket rules, the bails need to come off the groove in order to get the batter out. You can watch the event here.

After the event, India’s legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar also shared the clip. He went on Twitter and hilariously suggested introducing a law called ‘hitting the stumps’.

“Should a law be introduced called ‘hitting the stumps’ after the ball has hit them but not dislodged the bails? What do you think guys? Let’s be fair to bowlers!,” Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

Michael Vaughan reacts to Sachin Tendulkar’s suggestion

On Fox Cricket, Michael Vaughan was asked to give his opinion on Sachin’s opinion. Vaughan said that Sachin would have preferred the existing rule if he was currently playing.

“Who are we to question Sachin Tendulkar? But I guarantee that if he was playing the game, he would want the bails to come off,” Michael Vaughan said.

Sachin Tendulkar also tagged the late Australian legend, Shane Warne, in his tweet. Warne said that he would take the issue to the MCC meeting, but believes that the current rules help in reducing the confusion.

“Yes it is something to discuss. I told Sachin on Twitter that I will take this to the committee,” Warne said on Fox Cricket.

“But I feel that the bails should be dislodged. Or else it will take too much time out of the game to review everything. But yes it is definitely something to discuss.” he explained.