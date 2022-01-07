“Will take this to the world Cricket committee for discussion”: Shane Warne hilariously replies to Sachin Tendulkar on his suggestion to treat ‘bowled’ dismissals akin LBWs when bails aren’t dislodged from stumps

Shane Warne hilariously replies to Sachin Tendulkar upon latter’s advice regarding Ben Stokes’ lucky escape off a Cameron Green delivery.

The game of Cricket keeps giving its fans and followers some moments which can leave them absolutely slack-jawed. One such moment was witnessed by fans on Friday, Day 3 of the 4th Ashes Test match being played at The Sydney Cricket Ground.

It all happened on the first delivery of the 31st Over bowled by Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green during England’s first innings.

Bowling from around the stumps to Southpaw Ben Stokes, Cameron Green’s delivery nipped back in ever so slightly, but a clear case of misjudgment from Stokes meant that the ball hit a decent part of the off-stump.

This is the point where the unusual stuff happens. The ball deflects off the stump to the left of the wicketkeeper, but unbelievably the adamant bails refuse to move an inch off their groove, handing a lifeline to the English batter. You can watch the event here.

Shane Warne hilariously replies to Sachin Tendulkar

Taking note of the aforementioned event, the Indian legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar took to his Twitter handle where he humorously suggested that there should be a law called ‘hitting the stumps’, which perhaps would mean that the batter is declared Out in case the bails refuse to fall off the stumps upon the ball hitting it. He then tagged the Aussie legendary spinner Shane Warne to know what he had to say regarding his ‘advice’.

Warne took note of it, and went a step further while agreeing with Tendulkar, to state that he will take his advice to the world Cricket Committee for discussion and then come back to him, all in a what was a funny banter between the two greats of the game.

Interesting point & one to debate my friend. I will take this to the world cricket committee for discussion & come back to you. Never seen anything like that today – Greene’s delivery was 142kph and hit the stump hard !!!!! 😩😂 https://t.co/GO6IeHgtsk — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 7, 2022

Talking about the Ashes Test, a century from Jonny Bairstow (103*) has meant that the visitors are still in the game, after they were reduced to 36/4 and were staring at another batting collapse akin the previous Test at the MCG.

England were 258/7 at Stumps on Day 3, while still trailing by 158 runs of the first innings total of 416-8 d posted by the Aussies.