Who will captain India in 5th Test: Harbhajan Singh picks India captain for England Test in Birmingham

Who will captain India in 5th Test: Harbhajan Singh has picked his choice as the Indian captain in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

Birmingham’s Edgbaston Stadium is ready to host the 5th test between England and India starting 1 July 2022. England is coming on the back of a thrilling win against New Zealand. The team is flying under the new leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

Team India is aiming to win the series by winning this match. However, the captaincy situation of the Indian team is a little messed up at the moment.

The first test is around the corner, and the captain of the Indian team is still not decided. Indian captain Rohit Sharma tested Covid positive during the practice game against Leicestershire, and he is currently under isolation. There is no news about when the isolation of Rohit Sharma will end.

Team India have roped in Mayank Agarwal as a backup opener, and he has already joined the team in England. The absence of Rohit can certainly hurt the Indian team. He scored 368 runs at an average of 52.57, courtesy of one century and two half-centuries in the last four tests against England.

India’s designated vice-captain KL Rahul is also suffering a groin injury, and he is currently in Germany for his rehab. He will miss the whole English tour. So, India can miss both of their first-choice openers in the Birmingham Test.

The biggest question is who will lead India in the first test if Rohit does not recover in time from Covid. Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has picked Jasprit Bumrah for the same. He replied to a tweet from ICC and gave his opinion on the current captaincy situation.

Jasprit Bumrah lead the Indian side in the practice game against Leicestershire in the absence of Rohit Sharma, and he was the vice-captain of the ODI side on the South African tour. If Bumrah gets the chance to lead the side, he will become the first pacer after Kapil Dev to do the same.