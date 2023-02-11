Who will sing PSL 8 anthem 2023: PSL 8 official anthem singers list

In the history of T20 leagues across the globe, Pakistan Super League is one such competition which doesn’t fail to come up with peppy and entertaining official anthems time and again (with ‘Groove Mera’ from PSL 2021 being a personal best!). With the eighth season of the tournament all in readiness to commence from the day after tomorrow, there is immense excitement for the official PSL 8 anthem.

So far, PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) have been successful in building up a hype with respect to the anthem. A basic search across any social media platform is enough to realize how Pakistani fans, in particular, are keenly awaiting for this year’s PSL anthem.

The intrigue factor has risen to such an extent that a self-proclaimed singer-musician named Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has come up with his own PSL 8 anthem titled ‘Yeh Jo Pyaara PSL Hai’. In spite of being more of a spoof made for the purpose of jocularity, Khan’s anthem is already viral across social media platforms since its official release on the day before yesterday.

PSL 8 official anthem singers list

With a lot of activity being reported across PSL’s social media handles of late, information about PSL 8 official anthem has also been provided by the organizers. Having said that, they are yet to reveal the release date of the same.

Considering how only a handful of days are remaining for the tournament opener, it is safe to assume that the official song could release anytime from now. Alternatively, PSL could also be thinking of releasing it during the opening ceremony on Monday.

Shae Gill and Asim Azhar have collaborated to lend their voices to PSL 8 official anthem. Rap artist Fariz Shafi has also contributed to add another dimension to the song. It is noteworthy that Azhar is a hardcore fan of the sport who had traveled to Melbourne for the memorable India-Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match.

Known for the blockbuster ‘Pasoodi’, Abdullah Siddiqui has worked on the music of the anthem just like the last season. Readers must note that Gill had also sung Pasoodi alongside Ali Sethi, son of PCB Chief Najam Sethi. While Ali was also expected to be part of the anthem this season, he wasn’t contracted in order to avoid conflict of interest accusations for his father.

“I’m disappointed that Ali [Sethi] won’t be able to sing the anthem. Ali is also upset about this,” Najam Sethi had told reporters last month. “We will bring in Ali Sethi for the anthem when I’m not here. You need to understand my position. I don’t want to be involved in any controversy over conflict of interest.”

PSL 8 anthem 2023 leaked online

As has been the case in the past as well, anthem of PSL 2023 has been reportedly leaked online before its official release. A viral video sees the aforementioned artists singing the song in front of some spectators.