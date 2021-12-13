Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades BBL 11 match?

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Brisbane Heat will lock horns against Melbourne Renegades in the 11th game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast. Brisbane Heat are in search of their first win, whereas the Renegades would also want to bounce back. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1:45 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings T20 score at this ground has been 159 runs. There is a true bounce on this track, and the batsman can easily trust the wicket. Both sides would want to bowl first after winning the toss.

Brisbane Heat preview

Brisbane Heat have lost both of their games, and they need a win here. They are also missing their star players like Mark Steketee, Michael Neser, and Mitchell Swepson. Sam Heazlett has been their best batsman till now, whereas Chris Lynn will again be under the radar. The middle-order of the side looks very weak on the paper. Mujeeb ur Rahman will be the lead spinner of the side, whereas Xavier Bartlett, Liam Guthrie, and Cameron Gannon will lead the pace-bowling.

Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson, Tom Cooper, James Bazley, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Cameron Gannon, Xavier Bartlett, Liam Guthrie.

WHO YA GOT? 🇦🇫 Two young guns (who both love a celebration) go HEAD-to-HEAD tomorrow night on the Gold Coast. Who will take bragging rights? See ya down the Coast! ☀️🏟💥 #BringtheHEAT #BBL11 | https://t.co/4ncA87H9M2 pic.twitter.com/0wMx63qk5h — Brisbane Heat (@HeatBBL) December 12, 2021

Melbourne Renegades preview

The Renegades lost their last game, and they would want to bounce back. The Renegades are also missing their star players like Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh, but Nic Maddinson is back for this game. Mackenzie Harvey and Sam Harper will again be the main batters, whereas Mohammad Nabi is the leading all-rounder. Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, and James Pattinson will lead the pace attack, whereas Zahir Khan is the leading spinner. The bowlers of the side have been brilliant in the tournament so far.

Probable XI: Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson, Jake Frazer-McGurk, James Seymour, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan.

Match Prediction

Brisbane Heat will be the favourites to win this game.