Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder BBL 11 match?

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Adelaide Strikers will play against Sydney Thunder in the 28th game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Sydney Thunder have won three of their six games in the tournament so far, whereas the Strikers have won one of their six games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1:45 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings T20 score at this ground has been 166 runs. The side boundaries are small on this ground, and the batters will target that area. Both teams would want to bowl first after winning the toss.

Adelaide Strikers preview

Adelaide Strikers have just won one of their six games, and they are in desperate need of a win. Jake Weatherald and Matt Renshaw scored half-centuries in the last game, whereas Wells, Short, and Kelly are other important batters of the side. Rashid Khan and Fawad Ahmed will lead the spin-bowling, whereas Garton, Siddle, and Agar will take care of pace. The bowling is the strength of this side, whereas the batting is their weakness.

Probable XI: Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Jon Wells, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed.

Sam Billings hit 67 off 35, and was a huge factor behind the @thunderBBL‘s biggest win of #BBL11 to date! pic.twitter.com/z4j4J7NwbY — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 28, 2021

Sydney Thunder preview

Sydney Thunder have won three of their six games in the tournament, and they defeated Perth Scorchers in the last game. Jason Sangha and Sam Billings are in excellent form, but the form of Alex Hales is a bit of concern. Hales was the highest run-scorer of last season, and he needs to get back in form. In the bowling department, Tanveer Sangha has scalped eight wickets, whereas Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, and Saqib Mahmood have scalped seven wickets each.

Probable XI: Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes, Jason Sangha, Sam Billings, Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan McAndrew, Saqib Mahmood.

Match Prediction

Sydney Thunder will be the favourites to win this game.