Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat BBL 11 match?

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Hobart Hurricanes will lock horns against Brisbane Heat in the 29th game of the ongoing BBL11. The match will be played at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart. Hobart Hurricanes have won their last two games, whereas the Heat are in desperate need of a win. The game will be live on Sony Six from 10:00 AM IST on 1 January 2022.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings batting score in T20s at this ground is 169 runs. This pitch has been terrific for batting this season, the boundaries are very small for this ground.

Hobart Hurricanes preview

The Hurricanes have won four of their seven games, and they would aim to win their fourth straight game in this one. Ben McDermott has scored two consecutive centuries in the last two games, whereas Matthew Wade and D’arcy Short will also play a crucial role. Thomas Rogers is the leading wicket-taker of the side, whereas Nathan Ellis and Riley Meredith are also bowling well. Sandeep Lamichhane would want to take wickets with spin, Tim David will play the role of the finisher.

Probable XI: Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott, D’arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Harry Brook, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Tom Rogers, Sandeep Lamichhane, Riley Meredith.

Brisbane Heat preview

The Brisbane Heat have won just two of their seven games so far. Sam Heazlett and Ben Duckett have been the best batters of the side, whereas Lynn has scored one half-century in the tournament. The form of Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, and Jimmy Pierson is a worry for this side. Mark Steketee and James Bazley are their main pacers, whereas Xavier Bartlett has also been excellent. Mujeeb ur Rahman has failed to take wickets this season.

Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Jimmy Peirson, Tom Cooper, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mark Steketee.

Match Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes will be the favourites to win this game.