Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 11 match?

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Melbourne Renegades will play against Hobart Hurricanes in the 26th game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. Hobart Hurricanes have won three of their six games in the tournament so far, whereas the Renegades have won one of their five games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1:45 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings T20 score at this ground has been 157 runs. The side boundaries are small on this ground, and the batters will target that area. In this season, the pitch has been really good for batting.

Melbourne Renegades preview

The Renegades have won one of their three games, and they need to bounce back. The Renegades are too much dependent on Aaron Finch and Nic Maddinson, but the rest of the batters need to step up. Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, and James Pattinson will lead the pace attack, whereas Zahir Khan is the leading spinner. The bowling is the strength of this side.

Probable XI: Aaron Finch, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson, Sam Harper, Jake Frazer-McGurk, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan.

Hobart Hurricanes preview

The Hurricanes have won three of their six games, and they would aim to win their third straight game in this one. The opening combo of Matthew Wade and Ben McDermott has been lethal, whereas D’arcy Short is also a key asset. Thomas Rogers is the leading wicket-taker of the side, whereas Nathan Ellis and Riley Meredith are also bowling well. Sandeep Lamichhane would want to improve his form in this game. Tim David will play the role of the finisher.

Probable XI: Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott, D’arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Harry Brook, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Tom Rogers, Sandeep Lamichhane, Riley Meredith.

Match Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes will be the favourites to win this game.