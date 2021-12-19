Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder BBL 11 match?

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Brisbane Heat will lock horns against Sydney Thunder in the 14th game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane. Both teams have won one of their three games, and this is an important game for both sides. The game will be live on Sony Six from 2:10 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings T20 score at this ground has been 163 runs. There is a true bounce on this track, and the batsman can easily trust the wicket. Both sides would want to bowl first after winning the toss.

Brisbane Heat preview

Brisbane Heat won their last game, which was their first win in three games. Sam Heazlett has been their best batsman till now, whereas Chris Lynn will again be under the radar. The middle-order of the side looks decent with the likes of Tom Abell, Jimmy Peirson, and Ben Duckett. Mujeeb ur Rahman and Mitchell Swepson will lead the spin attack, whereas Liam Guthrie and James Bazley have been their lead pacers. The arrival of Mark Steketee will strengthen the bowling of the side.

Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Tom Abell, Jimmy Peirson, James Bazley, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Liam Guthrie.

Sydney Thunder preview

Sydney Thunder won their first BBL 11 game, but they have now lost two games on the trot. Alex Ross and Sam Billings are batting well, but the form of Alex Hales is a bit of concern. Hales was the highest run-scorer of last season, and he is the biggest asset of Thunder’s batting. In the bowling department, Tanveer Sangha has scalped five wickets, whereas Nathan McAndrew has scalped four. In this game, the bowling of the side will be bolstered by the arrival of Saqib Mahmood.

Probable XI: Sam Whiteman, Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings, Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan McAndrew, Saqib Mahmood.

Match Prediction

Brisbane Heat will be the favourites to win this game.