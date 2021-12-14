Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers BBL 11 match?

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Hobart Hurricanes will play against Perth Scorchers in the 12th game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart. Perth Scorchers have won both of their games in the tournament so far, whereas the Hurricanes have won one of their two games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1:45 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings T20 score at this ground has been 169 runs. The side boundaries are small on this ground, and the batters will target that area. Both teams would want to bowl first after winning the toss.

Hobart Hurricanes preview

The Hurricanes won their last game, and they would want to continue their form. The opening combo of Matthew Wade and D’arcy Short proved their class in the last game, whereas the arrival of Ben McDermott will strengthen the side. Nathan Ellis has been leading the pace attack of the side, whereas Scott Boland is also back for the team. Harry Brook is set to make his BBL debut in this game.

Probable XI: Matthew Wade, D’arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Peter Handscomb, Harry Brook, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Joel Paris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Scott Boland.

About last night… An innings to remember for @manuz05 💯 #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/ljezGoe0Nc — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 11, 2021

Perth Scorchers preview

Perth Scorchers have won both of their games, and they would want to continue. The trio of Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, and Tymal Mills will be available to play this game. Munro scored 443 runs last season, whereas he scored a brilliant century in the last game. Mitch Marsh and Josh Inglis will lead the middle-order, whereas Ashton Turner will be the finisher of the side. AJ Tye, Matthew Kelly, and Jason Behrendorff will lead the pace attack, whereas Tymal Mills will also strengthen the side.

Probable XI: Cameron Bancroft, Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Kurtis Patterson, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Matthew Kelly, AJ Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Tymal Mills.

Match Prediction

Perth Scorchers will be the favourites to win this game.