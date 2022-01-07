Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder BBL 11 match?

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Melbourne Renegades will play against Sydney Thunder in the 40th game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. Sydney Thunder have won six of their nine games in the tournament so far, whereas the Renegades have won three of their nine games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 12:35 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder

Pitch Report

The pitch has been excellent for batting this season so far. This pitch has a true bounce and the boundaries of one side are quite small as well.

Melbourne Renegades preview

The Renegades have won their last two games, and they would want to make a hat-trick. The Renegades have struggled with their batting, but they have batted well in the last two games. Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh are in excellent touch, whereas Nic Maddinson has been a prolific all-rounder. Sam Harper also has some good knocks under his belt. Kane Richardson and Zak Evans will lead the pace attack, whereas Zahir Khan is the leading spinner. Reece Topley has gone home, whereas James Pattinson will also miss the game.

Probable XI: Sam Harper, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson, Mackenzie Harvey, James Seymour, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Zak Evans, Zahir Khan.

Back-to-back 6️⃣s to bring up 5️⃣0️⃣? We could watch Shaun Marsh highlights for days!#GETONRED pic.twitter.com/mBXiAU4AH5 — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) January 7, 2022

Sydney Thunder preview

Sydney Thunder have won six of their nine games in the tournament, and they defeated Perth Scorchers in the last game. Alex Ross and Tanveer Sangha are Covid positive, and they will miss this game as well. Jason Sangha is in mind-blowing form, whereas Matthew Gilkes has also been great for the side. Daniel Sams is the highest wicket-taker of Sydney Thunder. However, the loss of Saqib Mahmood and Sam Billings is a big blow for this side.

Probable XI: Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes, Jason Sangha, Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Arjun Nair, Chris Green, Mohammad Hasnain, Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu.

Match Prediction

Sydney Thunder will be the favourites to win this game.