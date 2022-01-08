Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 11 match?

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Brisbane Heat will lock horns against Hobart Hurricanes in the 41st game of the ongoing BBL11. The match will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane. Brisbane Heat have won three of their nine games, whereas the Hurricanes have won four of their nine. The game will be live on Sony Six from 3:00 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings batting score in T20s at this ground is 165 runs. This pitch has a true bounce and the batsmen can play their shots without any discomfort.

Brisbane Heat preview

The Brisbane Heat have lost 13 of their first-team players due to Covid. Sam Heazlett has been the best batter of the side this season, whereas Fakhar Zaman and Tom Cooper also need to step up. The way Jake Lehmann batted in the last game will give them some confidence. Mujeeb ur Rahman is the only senior bowler left in the side. This team will again be forced to field a weak playing eleven.

Probable XI: Jake Lehmann, Jack Clayton, Fakhar Zaman, Sam Heazlett, Tom Cooper, Lachlan Pfeffer, Steven McGiffin, Will Prestwidge, Ronan McDonald, David Grant, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Jake Lehmann and Jack Clayton to open the batting, on DEBUT! 🔥 #BringtheHEAT #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/VJ3oBmqpi1 — Brisbane Heat (@HeatBBL) January 6, 2022

Hobart Hurricanes preview

The Hurricanes have won four of their nine games, and they have lost their last two games. Ben McDermott has scored two centuries in the tournament so far, whereas D’arcy Short will again play a huge part. Thomas Rogers is the leading wicket-taker of the side, whereas Riley Meredith and Sandeep Lamichhane have also bowled well lately. Nathan Ellis will miss this game due to an injury, whereas Matthew Wade will miss out due to personal reasons. Harry Brook and Jordan Thompson are identified as Covid-19 close contacts, and they will also miss this fixture.

Probable XI: Ben McDermott, D’arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Peter Handscomb, Tom Lammonby, Tim David, Mac Wright, Mitchell Owen, Tom Rogers, Sandeep Lamichhane, Riley Meredith.

Match Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes will be the favourites to win this game.