Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder BBL 11 match?

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Perth Scorchers will play against Sydney Thunder in the 37th game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast. Perth Scorchers have won eight of their nine games in the tournament so far, whereas the Thunder have won five of their eight games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 3:45 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings score at this ground in T20s is 156 runs. This pitch has a habit of getting slow as the game progresses. Both teams would want to bat first on this ground.

Perth Scorchers preview

Perth Scorchers have won eight of their nine games in the tournament so far, and they are at the top of the table. Colin Munro and Kurtis Patterson have been brilliant in the tournament, whereas the rest of the batters have also played some fine knocks. The bowling has been the biggest strength of the side. Tye has scalped 16 wickets in the tournament, whereas Mills has scalped 12. The rest of the bowlers have been excellent as well. Aaron Hardie’s knock was a big boost for the side in the last game.

Probable XI: Cameron Bancroft, Kurtis Patterson, Colin Munro, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, AJ Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Tymal Mills, Peter Hatzoglou.

Sydney Thunder preview

Sydney Thunder have won five of their eight games in the tournament, and they defeated Adelaide Strikers in the last game. Alex Ross and Tanveer Sangha are Covid positive, and they will miss this game as well. Jason Sangha is in mind-blowing form, whereas Sam Billings and Matthew Gilkes have also been great for the side. Daniel Sams is the highest wicket-taker of Sydney Thunder, whereas Saqib Mahmood and Nathan McAndrew have also bowled well. Alex Hales will return for the side in this game.

Probable XI: Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes, Jason Sangha, Sam Billings, Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Mohammad Hasnain, Nathan McAndrew, Saqib Mahmood.

Match Prediction

Perth Scorchers will be the favourites to win this game.