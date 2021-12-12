Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars BBL 11 match?

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Sydney Thunder will lock horns against Melbourne Stars in the 10th game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney. The Stars would want to do a double over Sydney, whereas Sydney Thunder would want to bounce back. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1:45 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Showground stadium has been brilliant for batting. Batters can trust the bounce of this track, and the smaller boundaries also help their cause.

Sydney Thunder preview

Sydney Thunder lost their last game against the Stars, and they would want to bounce back. Alex Hales was the highest run-scorer of the last season, but he has failed till now this year. Sam Billings has been batting well for the side, whereas Ross and Gilkes have also shown their potential. Chris Green and Tanveer Sangha will take care of spin, whereas Sandhu and McAndrew are the lead pacers. Ben Cutting and Daniel Sams are the leading all-rounders of the side.

Probable XI: Alex Hales, Sam Whiteman, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings, Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Tanveer Sandhu, Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu.

What a finish at the @mcg ‼ STARS WIN 💚 pic.twitter.com/n468uo6HZW — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) December 10, 2021

Melbourne Stars preview

Melbourne Stars defeated the Thunder side in the last game, and they will aim for a double. The way Hilton Cartwright and Nick Larkin batted in the last game will give them a lot of confidence. Adam Zampa has been in brilliant form, whereas the return of Coulter-Nile was also vital in the last game. Joe Clarke, Marcus Stoinis, and Glenn Maxwell are explosive players, but they need to get in form. Andre Russel and Qais Ahmad made their debut in the last game, and they are genuine T20 specialists.

Probable XI: Joe Clarke, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Andre Russel, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Brody Couch, Qais Ahmad.

Match Prediction

Melbourne Stars will be the favourites to win this game.