Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers BBL 11 match?

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Melbourne Stars will lock horns against Sydney Sixers in the 13th game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The Stars have won their last two games, whereas Sydney Sixers lost their last game. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1:45 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings T20 score at this ground has been 157 runs. There is a true bounce on this track, and the batsman can easily trust the wicket. The boundaries on this ground are quite big, and the spinners can take advantage.

Melbourne Stars preview

Melbourne Stars have won their last two games, and they will aim for a hattrick. Andre Russel won the Man of the Match award in the last game, whereas the emergence of Brody Couch is great as well. Adam Zampa and Qais Ahmad will enjoy bowling on the MCG track, whereas Nathan Coulter-Nile is also an asset. Glenn Maxwell batted well in the last game, but the form of Joe Clarke and Marcus Stoinis is a concern for the side.

Probable XI: Joe Clarke, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Andre Russel, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Brody Couch, Qais Ahmad.

Sydney Sixers preview

The defending champions Sydney Sixers have lost their last game, but they defeated Melbourne Stars in the opening game. Moises Henriques and Josh Philippe have been brilliant this season, whereas Vince has also been decent. In bowling, Steve O’Keefe and Tom Curran have scalped five wickets each this season, whereas the rest of the bowling has been great too. The return of Ben Dwarshius will boost the side.

Probable XI: Josh Philippe, James Vince, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Ben Dwarshius, Steve O’Keefe.

Match Prediction

Melbourne Stars will be the favourites to win this game.