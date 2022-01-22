Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers BBL 11 Qualifier match?

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Perth Scorchers will play against Sydney Sixers in the Qualifier game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. Perth Scorchers won 11 of their 14 league games, whereas the Sixers won nine of their 14 games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1:45 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marvel Stadium has been brilliant for batting this season. This pitch has an even bounce to offer, whereas one side of the boundary is quite small as well.

Perth Scorchers preview

Perth Scorchers won 11 of their 14 league games, and they finished as the table-toppers. Mitchell Marsh has been exceptional with both bat and the ball. Colin Munro is the highest run-scorer of the side, whereas Kurtis Patterson and Ashton Turner have also batted well. The bowling has been the biggest strength of the side. Tye has scalped 20 wickets in the tournament, whereas Agar has scalped 15. The rest of the bowlers have been brilliant too. Jhye Richardson will also return to the side in this game.

Probable XI: Josh Inglis, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, AJ Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou.

The skippers go head to head in the BIGGEST game of #BBL11 so far 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6iVrRElZqT — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) January 21, 2022

Sydney Sixers preview

The defending champions Sydney Sixers won nine of their 14 league games, and they defeated Brisbane Heat in the last game. Josh Philippe and Moises Henriques have been their best batsmen, whereas Daniel Hughes has also been great lately. Daniel Christian has performed with both bat and the ball. Hayden Kerr has scalped 22 wickets in the tournament, whereas Ben Dwarshius and Sean Abbott have 17 and 16 wickets, respectively. Steve O’Keefe and Nathan Lyon will take care of spin.

Probable XI: Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshius, Steve O’Keefe, Nathan Lyon.

Match Prediction

Perth Scorchers will be the favourites to win this game.