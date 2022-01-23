Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers BBL 11 Knockout match?

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Sydney Thunder will lock horns against Adelaide Strikers in the knockout game of the ongoing BBL11. The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. Adelaide Strikers won six of their 14 league games, whereas the Thunder won nine of their 14. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1.45 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers

Pitch Report

The pitch at the MCG has always been good for batting, but the boundaries are very big on this ground. This pitch has an even bounce and the batters can play their shots. Melbourne Stars broke all sorts of batting records in the last game on this pitch.

Sydney Thunder preview

Sydney Thunder won nine of their 14 games in the tournament, and they defeated Brisbane Heat in the last game. Alex Hales is in outstanding form, whereas Jason Sangha and Matthew Gilkes have also been consistent. Usman Khawaja also made a brilliant return in the last game. Daniel Sams is the highest wicket-taker of the side with 19 wickets, whereas he is an incredible batter too. Gurinder Sandhu has scalped 16 wickets in the tournament, whereas Tanveer Sangha and Nathan McAndrew have 14 and 12 wickets, respectively.

Probable XI: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Jason Sangha, Alex Ross, Matthew Gilkes, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu.

Adelaide Strikers preview

Adelaide Strikers won six of their 14 league games, and they defeated Hobart Hurricanes in the Eliminator. Matthew Short has been brilliant with both bat and the ball in this season. Alex Carey made a brilliant comeback in the last game, whereas Cockbain, Head, and Wells will assist him in batting. Peter Siddle has been brilliant with 27 wickets, whereas Thornton and Conway will support him in pace bowling. Fawad Ahmed will lead the spin bowling of the side.

Probable XI: Matt Short, Alex Carey, Ian Cockbain, Travis Head, Jon Wells, Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Fawad Ahmed, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway.

Match Prediction

Sydney Thunder will be the favourites to win this game.