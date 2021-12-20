Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 11 match?

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Perth Scorchers will play against Hobart Hurricanes in the 15th game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart. Perth Scorchers have won all three of their games in the tournament so far, whereas the Hurricanes have won one of their three games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1:45 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings T20 score at this ground has been 169 runs. The side boundaries are small on this ground, and the batters will target that area. Both teams would want to bowl first after winning the toss.

Perth Scorchers preview

Perth Scorchers have won all three of their games, and they would want to continue. The duo of Mitchell Marsh and Tymal made an instant impact on their first BBL 11 game. Munro scored 443 runs last season, whereas he has scored one century in BBL 11. Laurie Evans and Josh Inglis will lead the middle-order, whereas Ashton Turner will be the finisher of the side. AJ Tye, Tymal Mills, and Jason Behrendorff will lead the pace attack, whereas Ashton Agar and Peter Hatzoglou will take care of spin.

Probable XI: Kurtis Patterson, Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Peter Hatzoglou, AJ Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Tymal Mills.

We’re gearing up for a bumper of a re-match between these two teams at @BlundstoneArena tomorrow night, and after three games apiece, little can split these star openers 🤩@CadburyAU#TasmaniasTeam #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/G9EQesIMYO — Hobart Hurricanes (@HurricanesBBL) December 19, 2021

Hobart Hurricanes preview

The Hurricanes won one of their three games, and they need to bounce back. The opening combo of Matthew Wade and D’arcy Short is their biggest positive, whereas Ben McDermott is also a key asset. Nathan Ellis has been leading the pace attack of the side, whereas Riley Meredith is also back for the team. Scott Boland and Joel Paris are going to miss this game.

Probable XI: Matthew Wade, D’arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Peter Handscomb, Harry Brook, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Tom Rogers, Sandeep Lamichhane, Riley Meredith.

Match Prediction

Perth Scorchers will be the favourites to win this game.