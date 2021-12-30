Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars BBL 11 match?

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Perth Scorchers will play against Melbourne Stars in the 27th game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. Perth Scorchers have won six of their seven games in the tournament so far, whereas the Stars have won three of their six games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1:45 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings T20 score at this ground has been 159 runs. The side boundaries are small on this ground, and the batters will target that area. However, the pitch has been brilliant for batting this season.

Perth Scorchers preview

Perth Scorchers have won six of their seven games in the tournament so far, and they lost their last game. Mitchell Marsh has been excellent with the bat this season, whereas he has been taking some important wickets too. Colin Munro has been brilliant, whereas the rest of the batters have also played some fine knocks. The bowling has been the biggest strength of the side. Tye has scalped 11 wickets in the tournament, whereas Agar has scalped 10. The rest of the bowlers have been excellent as well.

Probable XI: Josh Inglis, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, AJ Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Tymal Mills, Peter Hatzoglou.

Melbourne Stars preview

The Melbourne Stars have won three of their six games, and they would want to build momentum. Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, and Joe Clarke have shown some form with the bat, but Stoinis has been a failure till now. Brody Couch has been in brilliant form, whereas Qais Ahmad and Nathan Coulter-Nile have also bowled well. Haris Rauf will be back for the Stars in this game, whereas Andre Russel has now gone home.

Probable XI: Joe Clarke, Marcus Stoinis, Joe Burns, Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchcliff, Brody Couch, Qais Ahmad, Haris Rauf.

Match Prediction

Perth Scorchers will be the favourites to win this game.