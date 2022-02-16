Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2022 match?

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Pakistan Super League game.

Multan Sultans will lock horns against Karachi Kings in the league game of the PSL 2022. The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Multan Sultans have won six of their seven games, whereas the Kings are in search of their first win. The game will be live on Sony Six from 8.00 PM IST.

Who will win today PSL 2022 match: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is looking brilliant for batting this season. There will be dew around in this game, so both of them teams would want to bowl first.

Multan Sultans preview

Multan Sultans are the defending champions, and they have won six of their seven games this season. Shan Masood is the highest run-scorer of the side with 351 runs, whereas Mohammad Rizwan is the 2nd highest with 269 runs. Tim David is in outstanding form, whereas Rilee Rossouw and Sohaib Maqsood are also brilliant T20 players. Khushdil Shah and Imran Tahir have scalped 12 wickets each, whereas Shahnawaz Dahani has eight wickets under his belt. This time is looking in fine form.

Probable XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abbas Afridi, Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir.

What a fantastic and clean hitter of a cricket ball Tim David is. Good move by Multan Sultans to promote him in the batting order #PSL7 #MSvsPZ pic.twitter.com/THLIk5af1j — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) February 10, 2022

Karachi Kings preview

The Karachi Kings have been absolutely poor in the tournament so far. After seven games, they are still searching for their first win. Babar Azam has been their best batter with 266 runs, but he has a very poor strike-rate. This team has batters like Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke, etc, but all of them have failed so far. Umaid Asif is their best bowler with eight wickets, whereas Nabi and Jordan have five and six wickets, respectively. This team is almost out of the tournament.

Probable XI: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke, Mohammad Nabi, Jordan Thompson, Sahibzada Farhan, Mir Hamza, Chris Jordan, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif.

Match Prediction

Multan Sultans are the favourites to win this game.