Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans PSL 2022 match?

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Pakistan Super League game.

Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns against Multan Sultans in the league game of the PSL 2022. The match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi. The Zalmis have won two of their four games, whereas the Sultans have won all four of their games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 8.00 PM IST.

Who will win today PSL 2022 match: Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans

Pitch Report

The pitch has been excellent for batting this season. There is an even bounce on the track, whereas the boundaries are small as well. Both teams would want to chase because of the dew factor.

Peshawar Zalmi preview

Multan Sultans are the defending champions, and they have won all four of their games this season. Mohammad Rizwan is the captain of the side and has scored two half-centuries, whereas Shan Masood has also scored two half-centuries. Sohaib Maqsood had a terrific PSL 2021, whereas Rilee Rossouw and Tim David are looking in excellent form as well. Khushdil Shah has scalped nine wickets in the tournament, whereas Tahir and Willey have scalped seven wickets each. This time is looking in fine form.

Probable XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Tim David, David Willey, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abbas Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir.

Multan Sultans preview

Peshawar Zalmi lost in the final last year, and they have won two of their four games this season. Kamran Akmal has been a consistent player, whereas Hazratullah Zazai is also an asset as an opener. Shoaib Malik has batted well in the middle-order, whereas Sherfane Rutherford has been brilliant as a finisher. The Batting of this side looks great, but the problem is in the bowling department. Qadir has been their best bowler with four wickets so far, whereas Wahab Riaz has been wicketless. Saqib Mahmood is expected to play this game.

Probable XI: Kamran Akmal, Hazratullah Zazai, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Umar, Saqib Mahmood, Usman Qadir.

Match Prediction

Islamabad United are the favourites to win this game.