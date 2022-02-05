Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 match?

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Pakistan Super League game.

Islamabad United will lock horns against Lahore Qalandars in the league game of the PSL 2022. The match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi. Both teams have won two of their three games so far, and they are looking in good form. The game will be live on Sony Six from 3.00 PM IST.

Who will win today PSL 2022 match: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars

Pitch Report

The pitch has been excellent for batting this season. There is an even bounce on the track, whereas the boundaries are small as well. There won’t be any dew factor in this game.

Islamabad United preview

Islamabad United have won two of their three games in the tournament so far. This team looks well balanced on the paper. Alex Hales and Paul Stirling are looking in amazing form, whereas Colin Munro also proved his class in the last game. Azam Khan was excellent in the last game, whereas Azam Khan can also play a part. Shadab Khan has scalped six wickets in bowling, whereas his batting has been great as well. There are pacers like Hasan Ali, Merchant de Lange, Faheem Ashraf, and Mohammad Wasim Jr in the team.

Probable XI: Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Azam Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Merchant de Lange.

Lahore Qalandars preview

Lahore Qalandars have won two of their three games this season, and they defeated Peshawar Zalmi in the last game. Fakhar Zaman is in excellent form, where he has scored one century and two half-centuries. Apart from his leg-spin, Rashid Khan has been impressive with the bat as well. David Wiese has been contributing with both bat and the ball. The pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan has been great as well. Phil Salt is expected to be back for this game.

Probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Dean Foxcroft, Zeeshan Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Match Prediction

Islamabad United are the favourites to win this game.