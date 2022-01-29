Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2022 match?

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Pakistan Super League game.

Multan Sultans will lock horns against Lahore Qalandars in the league game of the PSL 2022. The match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi. Multan Sultans are the winners of the last season, whereas the Lahore Qalandars could not even reach the playoffs. The game will be live on Sony Six from 2.30 PM IST.

Who will win today PSL 2022 match: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings T20 score at this ground is 167 runs. There’s a lot of dew factor thing in this time of the season, and batting will be easier in 2nd innings. Out of 35 T20 games played here, 26 games are won by the chasing teams.

Multan Sultans preview

Multan Sultans are the defending champions, and they have started this season with a win. Mohammad Rizwan is the captain of the side, and he scored a half-century in the last game. Sohaib Maqsood had a terrific PSL 2021, whereas Rilee Rossouw and Shan Masood are other important batters of the side. Tim David was terrific in BBL 11, and he will play the role of a finisher. Imran Tahir will take care of spin, whereas David Willey, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Imran Khan will take care of pace. The team played really well in the last game.

Probable XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Tim David, David Willey, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah, Imran Khan Sr., Imran Tahir.

Lahore Qalandars preview

Lahore Qalandars could not make the playoffs last season, and they would want to improve. Fakhar Zaman is the leading batter of the side, whereas Abdullah Shafique and Sohail Akhtar will also assist him at the top. David Wiese is the pace all-rounder of the side, whereas Mohammad Hafeez and Samit Patel are the spin all-rounders. Dean Foxcroft can be an X-Factor of this side. Rashid Khan is the leading spinner, whereas they have pacers like Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, and Ahmed Daniyal.

Probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Dean Foxcroft, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Maaz Khan.

Match Prediction

Multan Sultans will be the favourites to win this game.